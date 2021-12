The Achilles Mispronunciation

Julian Batt, an Indiana University freshmen, ended up losing $1 million when he guessed all the letters to the answer — “The Mythological Hero Achilles” — but ended up mispronouncing the last word.

Batt told the Indiana Star in 2014 that he “didn’t have a lot of time to really process” what was going on, which was why he didn’t say the word correctly.