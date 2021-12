The ‘And’ Crossword Puzzle Rule

Ever since the crossword puzzle format was introduced in 2016, avid Wheel of Fortune viewers and competitors have voiced their issues with a certain rule. Contestants aren’t allowed to say “and” before the last word on the categorical list, which many have forgotten.

In April 2021, David Pederson said, “Sole, Flounder, Cod and Catfish,” which cost him the answer and inspired fans to express their disagreement with the rule online.