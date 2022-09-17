Where Did It Leave Off?

Season 9 gave fans a happily ever after for Lucas (McNally), who proposed to Elizabeth (Krakow) after pursuing her for years. Lee (Kavan Smith) and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), for their part, find themselves preparing to become parents. While Lee was seen running into the burning saloon in the finale, he made it out safely.

The episode also saw the return of Mei (Amanda Wong), who was in Chicago trying to clear her name, and Henry (Martin Cummins) to Hope Valley. Henry, however, came back to town after intentionally making the mine collapse one week prior.