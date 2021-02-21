Will Lori Loughlin’s Abigail Ever Return to ‘When Calls the Heart’?

The Cast Still Loves Lori

“Some of the fans have asked what will happen to Abigail’s character, and shared their opinion that Hope Valley should be an example of forgiveness and grace,” executive producer Brian Bird told From the Desk in April 2019. “As Lori’s friend, I could not agree more, and Hope Valley will always be a place of second chances. However, in the real world, having a heart of forgiveness does not mean that justice can be ignored.”

The cocreator opened up more about writing out Loughlin’s character in September 2020.

“It was a mutual decision that the network made, that we had to make with them, but we had to agree to take Lori out of those last seven episodes and figure out what to do. Because nobody wanted the show to end. The network didn’t want the show to end. We didn’t want it to end,” Bird said on the “Hearties Hotline” podcast. “We had a choice. Either the show gets canceled now or we try to figure something out. And it was painful for us to do that because we love Lori. We want to see only the best for her.”