October/November 2019

According to Brandi, she and Denise hadn’t spoken in months when the actress reached out because she heard Brandi was going to start filming Housewives.

“We texted but it was always like, ‘Hey I’m really busy,’ too cool for school,” Brandi told Us. “I hadn’t told any of the women. I shared with my off-camera friends but once you tell one person in this group news travels fast. Denise started hitting me up again once she found out I would be filming Housewives. I was annoyed. And then Denise started talking s—t about all the other women like we were best friends.”