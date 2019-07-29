Behind-the-Scenes Drama

News broke in May 2019 that Patrick Sean Smith, the showrunner of the quasi-revival, and multiple senior writers quit the show on Spelling’s birthday. Variety reported that the exodus may have been over an issue with two of the show’s lead actresses. Another insider, however, claimed that the drama was between the writers and another executive involved in the project. A member of BH90210’s writing staff, Paul Sciarrotta, was reportedly named the new showrunner alongside co-creators Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler.