Dylan McKay’s Absence

A month after Spelling announced the revival news, Luke Perry died at the age of 51. The actor, who was starring on Riverdale at the time, passed away days after he suffered a stroke. While he hadn’t officially signed on, Spelling and Garth told Entertainment Weekly that he was “into” the idea before his untimely death.

“Tori and I had certainly had conversations with him specifically about this,” Garth explained.