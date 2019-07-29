Is Janet Returning?

Lindsay Price, who played Janet Sosna for the final three seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210, told Us exclusively that she would join the quasi-revival in a “heartbeat” — if she was asked. “I would, of course I would, but I’m not – I think the original group is what the show is really all about,” Price told Us on June 1. “In fact, I was on season 8, 9, and 10, and by the time I was on the show, there had been many people who had come off and on. So I don’t feel ownership over it. I feel more of a fan than anything else. I’m looking forward to watching it.”