Jason Priestley Will Have a New Spouse

Vanessa Lachey announced in May 2019 that she will be taking on the role of Priestley’s spouse, Camille. “My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley’s wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90’s!” Deadline revealed that her character will be a top publicist seeking to balance her life as she begins a family with Priestley’s character.