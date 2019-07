Mrs. Walsh Is In

Carol Potter, who played Brandon and Brenda’s mom on the original series, announced she was joining BH90210 on June 16. “I am going to Vancouver to shoot an episode of the 90210 reboot!” she captioned a photo of a script via Instagram. “Mum’s the word, but I love what they have done—very clever and funny. Thanks to all my fans for your support! We did it!”

Priestley replied to the post: “Can’t wait to see you Carol!”