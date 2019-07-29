The Cast

Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, and Ian Ziering are all set to return. Doherty, for her part, was the last living original cast member to sign on.

“Yes it’s official. The real question is…. will we still be rocking those outfits. #bh90210,” the Charmed alum captioned a photo of the cast in matching T-shirts and jeans via Instagram.

Tiffani Amber Thiessen, who replaced Doherty after her season 4 exit as bad-girl Valerie Malone, is not expected to appear. The Saved by the Bell alum was a series regular for nearly four seasons before departing in season 9. She returned for the original series finale in 2000.