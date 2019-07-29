The Plot

While the majority of the cast is returning, they won’t (always) be portraying their legendary characters — the actors “will play heightened versions of themselves,” per the February press release.

“Getting [a reboot] going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself,” the release explained. “What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Spelling, however, told EW that “there’s definitely going to be [moments] for the die-hard fans … where they’ll get to see us play Kelly and Donna and all the other characters.”