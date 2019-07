There Will Be New Faces

La La Anthony revealed in May 2019 that she would be joining the cast as Green’s wife, Shay. “90210 IS BACK!!” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s gonna be crazy! Excited to play the wife of the original Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green. Let’s gooooo!!” Deadline reported that the Flavor of Love alum would be a superstar musician on the show, while Green looks after the couple’s three kids.