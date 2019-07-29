Tori Spelling’s Husband

The actress confirmed Ivan Sergei, whom she worked with on the TV movie Mother May I Sleep With Danger, is set to play her onscreen husband in the quasi-revival.

“Excited to announce that @ivansergei will be playing my hubby on @bh90210 … Well, Tori’s hubby so don’t panic Donna & David fans. Welcome to the family!” Spelling captioned a meme that reads, “Mother May I Sleep With Donna Martin,” on June 5 via Instagram. “This will be the 2nd time Ivan and I have worked together (and in Vancouver!). We starred together 20 +years ago in the TV movie #MotherMayISleepWithDanger #bh90210 #reunited.”