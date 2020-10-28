Love at First Sight

During the season 16 premiere, Clare declared she just met her “husband” when Dale Moss walked off the limo. During an exclusive chat with Us, she got candid about the “breathtaking” moment and why critics shouldn’t judge how quickly she fell for Dale.

“My question would be to the people that are saying that — to the people that question it — what exactly is the formula for falling in love? Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done?” she asked Us. “Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years? How people fall in love and the amount of time that it happens or what the process is [changes]. It’s not for anybody to really decide if there is a cookie cutter for that.”