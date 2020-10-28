More Tweets

Clare alluded that editing was to blame for the notion that she didn’t like any of the men besides Dale after the October 27 episode teased Tayshia’s entrance. “I just also think there’s a possibility that she is giving the other guys a chance (or at least trying) and we’re not seeing it because that wouldn’t fit the Dale-obsessed storyline,” reads a tweet “liked” by Clare. “Although their reactions make it clear that if she’s trying, they’re not feeling it.”

Another tweet Clare “liked” reads, “People saying that @Clare_Crawley is wasting everyone’s time without realizing that she’s contractually obligated to do so. I would also wager that there are many seasons where the lead talks about their frontrunner just as much, we just don’t see it #BacheloretteABC.”