Denise and Brandi’s Hookup Drama

Us confirmed in January that Denise and Brandi will argue after the Celebrity Big Brother alum told their costars that they had hooked up in the past.

“Denise has only met Brandi one time prior and it was in a social setting. Denise has never been intimate with Brandi, ever,” one insider told Us, noting the actress “wants all of that footage taken out of the show.” The insider added that Denise and husband Aaron Phypers are “100 percent monogamous.”

A second source, however, claimed to Us that the women “hooked up on more than one occasion.”

“Denise was not married to Aaron when they first hooked up. Another time Brandi was under the impression that they had some openness to Denise and Aaron’s relationship and that Aaron was aware of what was going on,” the second insider claimed.