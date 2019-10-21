Dorit and PK’s Legal Woes Continue

While Dorit tried to downplay the couple’s legal issues during the season 9 reunion, the swimsuit designer and the music manager’s finances continued to make headlines amid PK’s multi-million dollar lawsuit. According to documents filed in September, his overseas bank account may be seized in the suit.

“Despite living in a multi-million dollar mansion and being featured on a show highlighting his and his wife’s wealth and opulent lifestyle, Mr. Kemsley steadfastly refuses to pay his debts,” a lawyer for Nicos Kirzis, who alleged that PK owes him $1.2 million, said in the paperwork.