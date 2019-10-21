Reality TV

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10: Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer Are Out, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke Are In

Dorit and PK’s Legal Woes Continue

While Dorit tried to downplay the couple’s legal issues during the season 9 reunion, the swimsuit designer and the music manager’s finances continued to make headlines amid PK’s multi-million dollar lawsuit. According to documents filed in September, his overseas bank account may be seized in the suit.

 

“Despite living in a multi-million dollar mansion and being featured on a show highlighting his and his wife’s wealth and opulent lifestyle, Mr. Kemsley steadfastly refuses to pay his debts,” a lawyer for Nicos Kirzis, who alleged that PK owes him $1.2 million, said in the paperwork. 

 

