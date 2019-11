Everyone vs. Camille

“What I’ve seen, there’s drama targeted at me. I show up and they kind of, you know, how do I say it the right way? I feel that I show up somewhere and I felt targeted,” Camille told Us in November 2019. “But there are things that need to be discussed, so maybe that was the right time to do so. There you go, there’s a carrot. I just dangled!”