Rinna vs. Richards

According to an insider, the two actresses will go head-to-head during season 10.

“Behind the scenes, Lisa Rinna is continuing to be the instigator and continuously stir the pot for maximum drama. Rinna does this to make herself relevant and maintaining job security,” an insider told Us. “Denise has had enough of Rinna’s constant meddling and passive aggressive behavior, especially with social media. Denise and Rinna are headed toward a showdown on camera which is what Rinna has wanted.”