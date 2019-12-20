The OGs

Adrienne Maloof, Brandi Glanville, Kim Richards and Eileen Davidson all filmed at Kyle’s charity event in November 2019.

“I held a fundraiser for children’s hospital Los Angeles and my home. I was really excited and proud because we raised a lot of money that night. I had 15 past and present Housewives there, cast members. It was a really exciting night,” Kyle told Us exclusively at BravoCon in November 2019. “Of course not everybody did not get along. Of course there was drama and stuff. But I honestly was like, ‘I cannot deal with that right now. I’m too busy stressing about people bidding or not bidding!’”

Kyle and Brandi, who were not on good terms when the latter exited the show after season 5, surprisingly did get along.

“I never imagined that Brandi Glanville and I would be friendly, let alone speaking at all. It’s pretty crazy,” Kyle told Us at the time. “It was actually really fun the other night to have her at the party and we were laughing and dancing.”