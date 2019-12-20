Reality TV

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 10: Lisa Vanderpump Is Out, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke Are In

By
Denise-Richards,-Lisa-Rinna,-Teddi-Mellencamp,-Garcelle-Beauvais,-Erika-Girardi-and-Kyle-Richards
 Agostino Fabio / MEGA
15
16 / 15

The Trip

Denise, Rinna, Teddi, Garcelle, Erika and Kyle were all spotted filming season 10 in Rome in November 2019.

Back to top