Barbara K. Won’t Appear

After appearing in a “friend” role for season 11, Barbara Kavovit didn’t return for season 12. The Heels of Steel author also ended her longtime friendship with Luann.

“The narcissism of this woman, the self-importance and her blatant disregard for people that have helped her has got to stop,” Barbara told Us exclusively in October. “Not only myself, but [our mutual friend] Anne and I’m sure Bethenny and even Mary, who does her makeup, we are disgusted with her. It’s just her total disregard for anyone else. I have no words for her anymore. … There is no good with Luann. I had a 14-year friendship with her that I will walk away from forever. She will never have me as a friend again.”