Bethenny’s Out

The Skinnygirl founder announced in August that she would not be returning for season 12. Bethenny returned to RHONY for season 7 in 2015 after originally leaving the show in season 3.

“I was planning to just breathe, but it was a chapter ending,” she told Us exclusively in October after her decision. It’s very symbolic and poetic, but it really was a chapter ending, and it does feel like a completely clean slate, a new chapter. And I like the way it feels in many ways: in my family, in my humanitarian work, in my business, in my personal life, in my relationship, with everything, so it really does affect everything.”

Bethenny continued: “I’m really excited because to leave something, you have to jump to fly, so I just made a decision and I made a good decision. I’m just focusing on the future and also spending more downtime for myself, looking at different properties, just breathing. I’m exhaling for the first time in a really long time. I had a really difficult year, and so I’m just exhaling for the first time in a while.”