Jughead’s New School

Jughead, however, will be walking different halls.

“Jughead is being whisked away on a scholarship to an incredibly pretentious prep school outside of Riverdale, so he returns on the weekends,” Sprouse told Us. “The prep school is where the central mystery is for this season and is the basis of that flash-forward, and Jughead is sort of integrating himself into an even more pretentious society of people.”