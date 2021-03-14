‘When Harry Met Sally’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Billy Crystal (Harry Burns)

The New York native had already found success in TV shows, such as ABC’s Soap and NBC’s Saturday Night Live, in the 1970s and 1980s before moving to the big screen. Crystal’s other memorable performances include The Princess Bride (1987), City Slickers (1991), Monsters Inc. (2001) and Monsters University (2013). Throughout his decades in the entertainment industry, Crystal has won a Tony Award and six Emmy Awards. More recently, he starred alongside Josh Gad in the first and only season of FX’s The Comedians.