Harley Jane Kozak (Helen)

After appearing in Parenthood (1989) and Arachnophobia (1990) — and a handful of other projects throughout the late ‘90s — the Pennsylvania native’s writing career blossomed. Her award-winning debut novel, Dating Dead Men, was published in January 2004. Kozak most recently contributed to mystery anthology For the Sake of the Game: Stories Inspired by the Sherlock Holmes Canon, which hit shelves in 2018.