Steven Ford (Joe)

The son of former president Gerald Ford and former first lady Betty Ford, Steven originated the role of Private Investigator Andy Richards on The Young and the Restless in 1981. He also appeared in Heat (1995), Eraser (1996), Starship Troopers (1997) and Armageddon (1998). The Utah State University alum gave his final film performance in Transformers (2007) and is currently on the board of trustees for the Gerald R. Ford Foundation.