A Sense of Obligation

A month after Pompeo admitted she was looking for change, she told Ellen DeGeneres that there is “no end in sight” for Grey’s. “The show is so popular,” she told the host in October 2018. “Everywhere I go, whether it’s Italy, whether it’s France, London, Kansas … the people that come up to me with tears in their eyes and tell me how meaningful the show is to them.”

An emotional Pompeo added: “I got to keep doing it, man, because we’re touching lives and making a difference.”