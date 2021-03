Looking for a Change

While Pompeo said she “clearly” wasn’t prepared “to make any kind of formal announcement” about her future on Grey’s during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September 2018, she hinted the show may end after season 16 in 2020. “I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell,” she admitted. “It’s about time that I mix it up. I’m definitely looking for a change.”