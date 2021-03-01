Making History

Pompeo became one of the highest paid actresses on TV — earning more than $550,000 an episode — in January 2018 after signing a contract for seasons 15 and 16 of Grey’s. “I’ve been saying since season 1, ‘We have two more years.’ This show, it’s taking on a life of its own, and who knows? We take it season by season really,” she told Deadline at the time. “Shonda and I will decide when we end the show, and I think that Shonda will decide how the character ends her journey. That will be all Shonda Rhimes at this stage. Maybe that will change, but I think that until she says otherwise, until she says she wants [current showrunner] Krista [Vernoff] to decide, or me and Krista to decide, in my mind, she created this show, and it’s her right to end it however she sees fit whenever she sees fit..”