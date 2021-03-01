Thinking About the End

Pompeo admitted to Cosmopolitan in February 2016 that she thinks about the end of the drama. “I think about it a lot. And I can’t really talk about my future plans, but yes, Shonda and I talk about it. We feel like we’re in this together, and I think we don’t want to do the show without each other. I think when either of us is ready, when we feel like it’s time to wrap it up [we will],” she revealed. “When she feels like it’s time to wrap it up, I’m happy to, and if I were to feel that way, she would probably be OK too. We have a good relationship in that way, and hopefully it’s a decision we’ll come to together.”

“The most freeing thing about my place in my life right now is I feel absolutely no pressure to prove anything,” Pompeo continued. “The only pressure I feel is to my daughters, to be a good mother. Other than that, I feel no pressure to have to prove anything. Anything. Which is such an amazing, free place to be.”