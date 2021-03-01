Too Blessed to Be Stressed

“We’re blessed to be able to go on this long. As long as the show is successful and Shonda and I and the cast are having fun, I think that will be a decision that Shonda and I come to,” Pompeo told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of season 13 in September 2016. “Obviously the network and the studio will have some say. There’s no talk of going away with numbers like this. As long as the show’s a success — I mean, it’s so fun! It’s such rarified air. To have a show on the air for this long and have it be this successful and have it be driving a whole night of television and be the network’s No. 1 show — I’m super grateful. And I don’t want to take that for granted, and I don’t want to walk away from the golden goose. I want to put a leash around it and take it everywhere with me.”