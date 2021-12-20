‘Trying’ to Consider the End

Before presenting at the 2021 Emmys, Pompeo said that fans who say the end must be coming soon are “not far off,” explaining that she often contemplates ending her historic run.

“I mean, I’ve been trying to get away for years,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet in September 2021. “I have been trying. It’s not because I haven’t been trying. I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay.”

She added that the writers haven’t run out of story yet either. “Miraculously, we keep coming up with ways to have a reason to stay and if there’s a reason, that warrants it,” Pompeo explained.