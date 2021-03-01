Two More Years

A month after Grey’s was picked up for two more seasons — and Pomepo signed another two-year contract — the Catch Me If You Can actress revealed that she nearly left the drama because of a “really toxic work environment.”

“It became my goal to have an experience there that I could be happy and proud about, because we had so much turmoil for 10 years,” Pompeo told Variety in June 2019. “My mission became, this can’t be fantastic to the public and a disaster behind the scenes. Shonda Rhimes and I decided to rewrite the ending of this story. That’s what’s kept me.”