‘Why Walk Away From a Hit?’

Pompeo reiterated that she and Rhimes will end the show when Pompeo’s ready to stop during an interview with Variety in March 2017. “The story is about Meredith Grey’s journey and when I’m done, the show will end,” she explained. “I don’t know how long the show will go on. I know the network and the studio like to say they see no end in sight, but I think the audience will tell us when the show is no longer a fan favorite. I think it’s quite arrogant to assume the show can go on forever — I don’t like that approach. Right now, we’re very lucky to have the fans still hanging on, and I think the fans will let us know when it’s time to stop the show.”

“Why walk away from a hit?” she added. “You don’t walk away from something for nothing. And with the track record out there, I’m good to keep doing it for now.”