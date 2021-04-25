The Garden The Bathroom Where Celebs Store Their Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow

Semi-retired for good reason!

”[I keep my Oscar] tucked away at the back of the bookshelf in my bedroom because it weirds me out,” the actress told Contact Music in January 2005. “For weeks after I won, I kept it in storage … I won’t even put it on the mantlepiece, the thing freaks me out.”

Paltrow won the award in 1999 for her work in Shakespeare in Love.

“For some reason, I haven’t been able to feel really good about it. I just feel sort of embarrassed and it brings up weird, traumatic feelings. It’s associated with a tough time in my life,” the Goop founder noted.