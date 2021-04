Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman actress revealed her Oscar’s whereabouts during a December 2019 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the talk show host that she keeps it in “the parlor.” After DeGeneres asked her what exactly a parlor was, she explained that she meant the room where she keeps her piano.

“I thought it might sound pretentious, so I said ‘parlor,'” Roberts said, laughing.

“You thought ‘parlor’ sounded less pretentious?” DeGeneres joked.