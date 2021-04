Kate Winslet

As it turns out, keeping your award in the bathroom is more popular than you’d think.

“Everybody wants to hold it and goes, ’Oh, my gosh,’ and ‘How heavy is it?’ So I figured if I put it in the loo, then people can avoid the whole, ‘Where’s your Oscar?’ thing,” the 2009 best actress Oscar winner told the U.K.’s GMTV in February 2010.