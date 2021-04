Nicole Kidman

Though the actress tried to give her Emmy awards away to her daughters, she didn’t have much luck.

“I was like, ‘OK, I can put one on your shelf, Sunday, and one on your shelf, Faith, and they’re yours,'” Kidman said during a December 2018 Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance. “[Sunday] said, ‘Oh, I want to earn my own.’ I’m like, ‘You go, girl!’”