The Garden The Bathroom Where Celebs Store Their Awards

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The rapper told Us Weekly that he keeps his Grammys in a special area of his house he likes to call his “Sunday room.”

“[It’s] this room that just feels intimate, that just feels like it would be the perfect place to do a photo shoot reading the New York and L.A. Times on a Sunday,” he said in September 2016. “I don’t get to use it a lot, but I fantasize a lot about myself being calm enough to sit down and read the papers and have some coffee and just act really sophisticated and look up at my Grammys. I just haven’t gotten to doing that part of it yet.”