The Broken Rock Indian Reservation

Even further from the Dutton Ranch is the Broken Rock Indian Reservation where Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) resides. The reservation where they shoot, which is called the Crow Indian Reservation, is a seven-hour drive from the ranch. The Crow Indian Reservation is located just outside of Billings, Montana, and consists of more than two million acres. It is the largest reservation in Montana and has served as the backdrop to various shooting spots, including the Tribal Casino.

Before filming, Sheridan sought permission from Crow Nation tribal chairman, AJ Not Afraid, to be on the reservation and to learn about Native culture. Throughout the series, viewers have been following the story of the Native American tribe who want to take back the Duttons’ land, as they originally lived on the property before the family took ownership.

Birmingham, who is of Comanche descent, plays casino owner Thomas Rainwater, tribal chair and rival to John Dutton — a role Birmingham called refreshing. “It was such a beautiful opportunity to actually play a contemporary representation of a Native American, because you rarely ever see that, especially one that has some kind of leverage and is a powerful player in the game,” he told The Salt Lake Tribune in June 2020.