The Yellowstone Ranch

On the series, the Dutton family have owned their ranch for six generations. The real-life space where the cast shoots is the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana. The 6,000-square-foot working ranch echoes the one fans know and love from TV and is also family owned.

Shane Libel, who is the real owner of the ranch, lives on the premises with his wife, Angela, and their family. Since the show premiered, Libel has chosen to keep the iconic Yellowstone Dutton Ranch sign up year-round so tourists can stop for a photo op.

The actors, however, stay off site while filming. “We utilized rental properties in the area or found hotels in [nearby] Hamilton,” location manager Mark Jarrett told the New York Post in July 2018. “The Libels stayed in the house, in the rooms upstairs. There’s a cabin on the property where Taylor stays with his family. We used another house for the greenroom. The ranch is so pretty you could go for a ride.”

Yellowstone fans, meanwhile, can book a night to stay at the real Dutton Ranch and feel like a part of the show. The Libel family opens this filming location up as a guest ranch from June through August.