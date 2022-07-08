How Is Taylor Swift Involved?

The Grammy winner wrote an original song, “Carolina,” for the film, which was released in part in March 2022 alongside the movie’s official trailer. “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Swift wrote via Instagram at the time. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”