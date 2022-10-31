Where Was 'Dark Shadows' Filmed? Guide to All of the Set Locations

Was ‘Dark Shadows’ Filmed in Maine?

The story takes place in Maine, but you’re not actually seeing the Pine Tree State onscreen. In reality, the cast and crew were mostly in England, as well as Scotland and Canada.

Several scenes were filmed at the Isle of Mull, a quaint and meagerly populated island within the Inner Hebrides archipelago west of the main island of Scotland.

The cast and crew shot in Whitby, Ontario, in Canada. This is a large township in the Durham Region of Southern Ontario. More specifically, they shot at Trafalgar Castle School, a girls’ boarding school. Originally built in 1874, you can find the school at 401 Reynolds Street.

The rest of this film was filmed throughout England (and in our imaginations).