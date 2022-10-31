Where Was 'Dark Shadows' Filmed? Guide to All of the Set Locations

Where Is The Mansion From ‘Dark Shadows’?

Collinwood Manor, home of Barnabas Collins, was a set built from scratch at the Bourne near Farnham, Surrey.

(Some of the shots you see of the mansion aren’t quite what you think. A 30-foot-high miniature was created, which was only a third in scale of the actual set of the mansion.) The mansion from the original series, on the other hand, is at Seaview Terrace, AKA The Carey Mansion, in Newport, Rhode Island.

The film’s production designer, Rick Heinrichs, designed the building to reflect its nautical heritage. The mansion is close to the ocean, and the owners have a fishing background. You probably noticed the ocean theme with mermaids and fish seen throughout the house. There’s even the mythical god Neptune.

That area is no stranger to the filmmakers and equipment from Hollywood blockbusters. The clearing located south of Dene Lane, off Tilford Road, southeast of Farnham, was featured in two Ridley Scott movies that each starred Russell Crowe: Gladiator and Robin Hood.

As for the forest, it was used in 2011’s War Horse, directed by Steven Spielberg. It also appeared in Thor: The Dark World, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

Producers were unsuccessful at finding the perfect fishing village throughout Maine and the United Kingdom that would work well as Collinsport, so they instead built the entire town, from the ground up, at Pinewood Studios.

In fact, most of the interior scenes were shot at Pinewood.