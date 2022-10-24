Where Was ‘Twilight’ Filmed? A Guide to All of the Set Locations

Say it … out loud. The Twilight saga was a cultural phenomenon that earned more than $3 billion worldwide.

Cameras rolled on the first movie in Oregon, Washington State, and California. The movie was set in Forks, Washington, which is a real place in the Pacific Northwest’s Olympic Peninsula. However, due to logistics, all of the cast and crew weren’t able to set up shop there.

If you’re looking for a fun Twilight-themed location, the IRL town of Forks has embraced its vampiric claim to fame. Throughout the town, various locations have been christened as the characters’ homes, and there are plenty of opportunities for photo ops themed around various famous locations from the movies – even if they weren’t actually filmed there. There’s even an annual Twilight festival in the small town where fans flock every year if you want to see the town in all of its glory.

Fun fact: When Robert Pattinson was first cast as gloomy Edward, he actually moved out to Oregon so he could begin creating the character. And this wasn’t just getting into Edward’s headspace. He also helped build the vampire’s body by working out five hours a day, and he got himself an Oregon driver’s license for the production of the movie.

Keep scrolling to take a behind-the-scenes tour of where different scenes in the original film were shot.