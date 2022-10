Was ‘Twilight’ Really Filmed in Forks?

When you see Forks on screen, it’s usually the logging town of Vernonia, Oregon. You can find it along the Nehalem River (roughly 35 miles northwest of Portland).

The police station in the film isn’t a real police station at all. It’s a bank. Want to visit? Head to Wauna Federal Credit Union in Vernonia.

The novel’s original title was Forks, however the publisher wasn’t a fan and Twilight was the eventual replacement.