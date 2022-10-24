Where Was ‘Twilight’ Filmed? A Guide to All of the Set Locations

Were All the School Scenes for ‘Twilight’ Filmed in the Same Place?

The cafeteria where Bella first lays eyes on the aloof Cullens was not filmed at the same high school. The cafeteria is back in Oregon! That scene was shot at Madison High School in Portland.

Madison High School is also where they shot the biology classroom scene, where Bella sits next to Edward, and the vampire “officially” introduces himself. The school was renovated in 2019-21 and renamed Leodis V. McDaniel High School.

You might recognize the high school if you’ve seen the 2007 film Paranoid Park, directed by Gus Van Sant.

Speaking of biology, the field trip was shot at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, which is south of Portland.