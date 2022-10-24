Where Was ‘Twilight’ Filmed? A Guide to All of the Set Locations

Where Did They Film the Beach Scene in ‘Twilight’?

This is where Bella and friends head to “La Push,” and our heroine has her “long walk on the beach” with Jacob (Taylor Lautner). This was filmed at Cannon Beach in Oregon. This location is in the famous Ecola State Park and is sometimes referred to as “Indian Beach.”

And this is another site that should look familiar to film buffs: It was featured in Steven Spielberg’s 1941 and The Goonies. It also appeared in 1991’s Point Break with Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves.